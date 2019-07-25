What do you do with a city that has a radio station with an “Open Mic” program that functions on the level of the Cartoon Network? What do you do with a city that has a daily newspaper whose masthead could read “see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil? What do you do with a city that has citizens who apparently believe Peter Pan is real and can fly?
You could do what I do and just stay away from it. There is little doubt that Keene has become a very creepy place as the years have passed and the All-America City award it received in 1964 is just a dim blip on the radar screen of time.
As a native son of the area I scarcely recognize the place. The city has devolved into something that could have come from the combined minds of Rod Serling and Saul Alinsky. It’s not just the hypodermic needles on public benches or the shiftless bums accosting passersby, it’s a city government and a mayor whose grandiose overtures to the Paris Climate Accords would be great material for a stand-up comic if the intent were not serious.
To Chris Schmitt, and his complaint about the accosting of his 90-year-old mother on the streets of the city, my heart is with you but it’s already too late, my friend. Keene fell all over itself voting for Obama and then Clinton while the rest of the country was waking up to the real world. The mentality of the locals is likely that your mother deserved what she got because she is old, white, and probably owned a slave.
Keene is a contemporary example of the kinds of people who gravitate into public service these days. Keene is not Bedford Falls; it failed the “Pottersville Test” and became Pottersville: Beer joints? Walk in any direction. Keene is a cross-dimensional dark alternative to the objectivist notion that the good effect a person has on those around them is what defines the meaning of life. In a place like Keene, James Stewart never wakes up from his nightmare and the angel gets horns, not wings.
The city could have burned to the ground a few years ago, in case you missed the national news. You may want to consider a bodyguard for your mother as she tries to navigate the alleys of Keene’s new “woke” urban community.
RAY COLBURN
P.O. Box 10252
Swanzey
