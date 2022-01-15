MLK would support the Palestinians; will you?, by James G. Smart Jan 15, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “Injustice anywhere is injustice everywhere” said Martin Luther King Jr. All are agreed.Does it apply to Palestine? Oh, no, no, no. That’s an exception. No one in polite society would dare say out loud that Palestinians should be treated equally.Rep. Maria Perez said it out loud to the N.H. Legislature and was immediately stripped of her committee chairmanship and castigated for saying “From the river to the sea, Palestine should be free.”A thought for Martin Luther King Day: Would King really have excluded the Palestinians? You know my opinion. What’s yours?JAMES G. SMARTKeene Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOfficials estimate over $1M in damage from Keene fire; building a total lossAt least three injured in late-night blaze in downtown KeeneTenants displaced by Cobblestone fire face uncertain road ahead'This shouldn't happen': Inside Cheshire Medical's ICUPho Keene Great changes name following legal battlePolice: Stoddard man dead from injuries suffered in recent crashPolice: Women who died in Thursday crash were from Charlestown, AlsteadKayla Michelle Ramsey-MarshConstruction underway to repair summer storm damage to Route 12 in CharlestownLaurie List release sheds dim light on officers' inclusion Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
