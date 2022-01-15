“Injustice anywhere is injustice everywhere” said Martin Luther King Jr. All are agreed.

Does it apply to Palestine? Oh, no, no, no. That’s an exception. No one in polite society would dare say out loud that Palestinians should be treated equally.

Rep. Maria Perez said it out loud to the N.H. Legislature and was immediately stripped of her committee chairmanship and castigated for saying “From the river to the sea, Palestine should be free.”

A thought for Martin Luther King Day: Would King really have excluded the Palestinians?

You know my opinion. What’s yours?

JAMES G. SMART

Keene

