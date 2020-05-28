A young family member wanted to know why society doesn’t want us to like each other. This was asked after reading Michael Ladam’s letter to the editor (“Special shopping for stupid jerks”) on May 18.
He reduced himself to name calling (stupid aggressive jerks) people that choose not to wear masks while grocery shopping. Because of this behavior, I decided to do some research with the World Health Organization.
According to the WHO, there is not enough evidence for or against the use of masks in healthy individuals. They still recommend medical masks for health care workers, people who are sick and exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, or anyone taking care of a person at home who is sick with COVID-19.
The WHO also states that when grocery shopping, keep at least 1 meter distance from others and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. It says nothing about wearing a mask in a grocery store.
Pandemic doesn’t connote severity. The term relates solely to the amount of ground the outbreak covers. Here in New Hampshire, we have 1.36 million people. There are (as of May 19) 3,652 people infected. This equals less than 1 percent of the population; and there have been 172 deaths, which is way less than 1 percent of the population.
Half the facts are not all the facts. People need to either hear all the facts or none. Misinformation is harmful to us all.
PAULINE VERVILLE
P.O. Box 703
West Swanzey
(Note: The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus is unknown. The figure given by the writer is the number of Granite Staters who had been tested, and found to be positive for the virus, as of May 19.)
