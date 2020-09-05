In an election year in which lack of coherent leadership and partisan gridlock are paralyzing our national politics, it’s fortunate that we have several local candidates running for state or federal office who are challenging the status quo and, if elected, could make a difference.
I particularly admire Joe Mirzoeff, who is challenging our incumbent representative Annie Kuster. Joe calls himself an independent progressive libertarian; in other words, a person who thinks for himself, believes both in progressive social and conservative fiscal ideas and seriously opposes government overreach and U.S. involvement in foreign wars.
Joe has impressive credentials in mathematics (B.A. from MIT) and finance (MBA from Columbia) and actuarial and stock market experience. He has the potential for being a strong leader for financial reform in federal government. Joe thinks and writes well. His letters to The Sentinel always reflect a strong grasp of contemporary issues and the policies needed to address them.
Joe is a good listener who carefully considers ideas and opinions, including those he disagrees with. As an independent thinker and a peace activist Joe could be a strong voice for change in homeland security and national foreign policy.
By running in this primary, Joe Mirzoeff offers voters an alternative to Annie Kuster’ s unquestioning support for U.S. military interventions abroad and recent sponsorship of H.B. 6666, which establishes mobile units to take people out of their homes by force for noncompliance with “lockdown” mandates.
We’re lucky to have a Democratic candidate like Joe in this election, who is not financed by special interest groups and has the courage to stand up to them.
If you are tired of the Democratic Party’s undemocratic processes and non-progressive agendas, vote for Joe Mirzoeff in the Democratic primary Sept. 8.
JOHANNA LAURIE
74 South Lincoln St., Keene
