Just maybe, the “no” votes vs the minimum wage by Sens. Shaheen and Hassan were tactical. I.e., if the vote to keep the gradually increasing federal minimum wage up to $15/hour were included in the Recovery Act, then any senator who voted against the final bill would have had a plausible philosophical rationalization based on a rational argument that during the pandemic, marginal employers who could not deal with that wage increase would end minimum wage jobs in their establishment.
Without the minimum wage included in the final package, the fact that no Republican supported the bill demonstrates that Republicans care more about obstructionism and partisanship than meeting positive government solutions to helping to fix the economy and herd immunity. Hopefully we are in the last stages of the pandemic, and it is clear that Biden’s and the Democratic recovery efforts were overwhelmingly supported by a large majority of voters.
CHUCK WEED
Keene
