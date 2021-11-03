Police unions have political clout. Political clout translates directly into money.
In this case, with all due respect, who wouldn’t retire at age 45 if that option were available to them?
Do the math though. This is a blatant taxpayer gift. How much this will cost the town/taxpayers? After 20 years of employment, with four of them as chief, what will the annual pension amount be? Does it also include health benefits for life? Are there any other benefits to be paid?
With a life expectancy say, of age 85, that would mean for those 20 years of employment, there will be an additional 40-year payout of pension benefits.
Does this make sense to anyone other than the person receiving all this money? Didn’t think so either.
NEIL JONES
Southampton, Mass.
