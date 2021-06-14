The June 8 Sentinel had a major front-page article about the Fall Mountain U.S. Army JROTC. This program was portrayed to be about leadership, personal growth and teamwork. No other purposes were mentioned in your story. In the interest of fair reporting, you might have made some mention of the U.S. military’s mission. That is hardly an incidental reason for the existence of JROTC, and surely the children enrolled are told about it. Here is an official goal:
“A more lethal, resilient, and rapidly innovating Joint Force, combined with a robust constellation of allies and partners, will sustain American influence and ensure favorable balances of power that safeguard the free and open international order.” https://dod.defense.gov/Portals/1/Documents/pubs/2018-National-Defense-Strategy-Summary.pdf
The elite of the U.S. Army are part of the Special Operations Forces, as explained by military reporter Nick Turse:
“Today, American warfare is increasingly typified by a reliance on Special Operations Forces, private contractors, local proxies working with and for the military and CIA, and air power. These low-visibility forces make greater secrecy and less accountability. ... Special Operations Forces engage in: high-profile assassinations, low-level targeted killings, capture/kidnap operations, kick-down-the-door night raids, joint operations with foreign forces, and training missions with indigenous partners.” https://theintercept.com/2019/09/25/special-operations-command-military-middle-east/
JOAN ROELOFS
Keene
