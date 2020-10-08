To whom it may concern: There has been multiple incidents of theft and/or destruction of political signs during this and previous election cycles over several years in the Keene area.
Incidents have occurred in other areas of the state also, including the Wilton/Milford areas. The recent episodes in the Keene area have been reported to the Keene Police Department.
RSA664.14 clearly spells out who may remove political advertising: Candidates, state, city, or town maintenance and law enforcement personnel are responsible for public property. For private property only the owner or those authorized by the owner may do so. Anyone failing to meet those criteria faces criminal and civil penalties. The latter penalty is up to $1,000 per violation for “removing, defacing, or destruction political advertising on private property” per RSA 664:21 VI (a)-(b).
In this time of political partisanship, these acts will likely lead to increased distrust. We should put aside our political leanings if they cause us to carry out these type of acts. Fairness should be the standard for all of us, regardless of party.
BARBARA REED
45 Joslin Road
North Swanzey
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.