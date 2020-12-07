An open letter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock CEO Joanne M. Conroy, MD:
In the Nov. 30 Sentinel, I read an article written by George Pelletier of the Nashua Telegraph, detailing your new “Mask On” campaign that suggests wearing a mask is “easier than chopping wood.” This article caught not only my eye but also my concern!
Since early last March, I have followed the pandemic like a hawk, listening to CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta, immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci, and I have monitored the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 website on a daily basis since the pandemic broke out. I understand and value the need for a unified, strong and consistent message, which has been missing under the Trump administration. I believe a coherent and practical message is missing in your “chopping wood is easy” campaign for the following reasons:
As a professional forester, a New Hampshire native, and someone who has heated his house with firewood since the early 1970s, I can assure you that there is nothing easy about “chopping wood.” To suggest that it is:
Marginalizes the activity for those of us who engage in this activity, particularly the logging profession;
To suggest that this activity is “easy” makes you look pretty foolish and naive in the eyes of the group you are trying to target, undermining your important message;
Not that many New Hampshire households are heating with wood, and many that do are switching to pellets and/or natural gas because it’s easier and cheaper (and not nearly as messy);
Your “chopping wood” mask campaign suggests that perhaps the plaid shirt-axe swinging, “live free or die” crowd is the problem. You should broaden your appeal to include ALL of us, not just a folksy few.
I strongly suggest that you reconsider your campaign slogan, perhaps using a more common analogy such as the use of seatbelts or life jackets. Your message could read: “wearing a mask is as easy as putting on your seatbelt or slipping on a life jacket: it could save your life and you use it only when you need it.” Which is how a mask should be worn.
I offer the following comments as constructive criticism AND as a strong, early proponent of wearing masks: I want you to be successful!
Thank you for your time and consideration.
GEOFFREY T. JONES
1 Old Antrim Road
Stoddard
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.