We are very concerned about being asked to attend the Swanzey Zoning Board of Adjustment’s meeting April 20 via Zoom, having read in The Sentinel about the issues with the city of Keene’s meeting being hacked and the warning by the FBI last week for schools to stop using Zoom.
We have been offered the chance to send letters in advance of the meeting, but that does not allow us to ask follow-up questions. There are many of us who want to attend and be heard regarding our concerns.
It is a very important meeting for us and we have asked the town to reschedule to a time when we can be in attendance to voice our opinions and show the volume of people opposed to the Avanru Development Group’s request for a special exception for a large multi-family housing project on a small lot. At the last meeting, 85 were in attendance, which was noted as the highest the board had seen for this type of meeting.
This special-exception request has come before the zoning board of adjustment twice already; each time, Avanru’s representative has opted for a continuance, as he would need all three members present to vote in his favor. At the last meeting, he was offered a special meeting where his proposal alone could be heard and he would be assured a full board was available. He declined the offer.
The latest message from the town states: “A decision to postpone the meeting on April 20th would be at the discretion of the Zoning Board and such a decision would need to be made at the meeting.” It is very difficult for us to understand how a decision to hold a meeting can be held at the meeting in question, as at appears the decision to hold the meeting has already been made, based on this statement.
At this point we are very frustrated. We ask that Swanzey residents contact Matthew Bachler mbachler@swanzeynh.gov to share your thoughts on the large (76 units) apartment complex on a small lot on Route 32. We need all of your voices to be heard.
If you are a fan of Zoom, please join the meeting Monday, April 20, at 7 p.m. The meeting ID number is: 991-274-904 at this link https://zoom.us/j/991274904. Or call in by phone at 929-205-6099.
Let’s keep Swanzey rural.
JOHN and JOELY FANNING
2 Pitcher Point
North Swanzey
