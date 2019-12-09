During the holiday season, our attention is rightly focused on the plight of the needy.
Through this lens, I am appalled that Gov. Sununu is appealing a federal court decision blocking implementation of New Hampshire’s onerous work and reporting rules for 25,000 New Hampshire Medicaid expansion recipients. This although the same court nullified laxer rules of Arkansas and Kentucky.
Medicaid provides medical insurance for the working poor, disabled, mentally ill, nursing home residents, and other vulnerable populations. Although it is not fundamentally a work program, N.H. Legal Assistance estimates that 65 percent of the New Hampshire Medicaid expansion population works. Extensive research elsewhere demonstrates that rules like those proposed by Gov. Sununu’s administration don’t reduce poverty; they increase the medically uninsured population, and adversely impact children.
Do we really want to emulate Arkansas and strip Medicaid from thousands of our needy fellow citizens who don’t “properly” report under New Hampshire’s complex, burdensome rules?
I am old enough to remember a conservatism that sought to be qualified by the adjective “compassionate.” The holiday season would be a perfect time for Gov. Sununu to buck the Trump administration’s ongoing war on the public safety net and accept Medicaid expansion for what it is — a desirable lifeline for the needy among us.
JAMES HEFFRON
87 Log Cabin Road
Nelson
