I know I am speaking for many when I send sincere thanks to Susan Ashworth and Gia Farina and their staff and volunteers at Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services.
I am referring to the Meals on Wheels program.
These folks are preparing and delivering over 500 meals a day to many folks that need it more than ever.
I have met several delivery folks of all ages, several of them in cars with handicap license plates. They are showing their love for their community and fellow man.
Yes, these folks are heroes, too!
BOB BEARD
15 Sullivan Road
Keene
