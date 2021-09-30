One would be hard-pressed to find anybody more in his/her element than Ted McGreer emceeing the finish line of the Clarence DeMar Marathon and Half Marathon.
With an outstanding supporting cast of spotters and Race Director Alan Stroshine, Ted welcomed the finishers with praise and humor and love and congrats and unrestrained joy. And for a longer time than most of the finishers spent on the course, I would guess.
He is always, and consistently, a huge ambassador for our city, and nowhere is that more on display than at the DeMar finish line.
BILL HAY
Keene
