I was initially taken aback when Sen. Mitch McConnell argued that it is a “moral outrage” to be burdening future generations with debt if additional funds are released to the public in the wake of the pandemic. Morality is not a trait I associate with the current administration and the Senate leadership.
Where is the “moral outrage” at presidential appointees hiring private jets for luxurious vacations at taxpayer expense? Or at the cost of installing a soundproof, secure telephone booth in cabinet offices?
We have a president who does not seem to know the difference between the truth and lies. He uses taxpayer dollars to host foreign dignitaries at his own struggling, over-priced hotels. We see daily evidence that absolute, unchecked power corrupts absolutely.
Our system of checks and balances is withering. The president has just fired his sixth inspector general who dared to question the behavior of some of the president’s highly questionable appointees. The turnover in Trump’s administration is unprecedented.
The pattern that emerges is one of the Senate rubber-stamping the president’s loyal appointees, who, when they discover a moral fiber in their own person and raise a concern about government operations, are instantly dismissed and bad-mouthed by the president.
So, Sen. McConnell, where is your moral outrage at leaving future generations an unlivable planet and a dictatorship propped up by greed?
SANDY SWINBURNE
50 Pleasant St.
Marlborough
This writer, a Democrat, represents Cheshire District 10 in the N.H. House.
