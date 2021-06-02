Gladys Sicknick, the grieving mother of deceased Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick, pleaded with Republican senators to allow Congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 pro-Trump Capitol riot that resulted in her son’s death. She told the senators, “My son is dead and I want to know why.” They turned their backs on her, as ordered to by Donald J. Trump.

There is a special place in hell for people like that. Surely they will join Trump there one day.

John K. Herpel

Acworth