I have come to understand how the GOP faithful base their entire devotion to this regime on cult of personality worship, disdain for the Rule of Law, and ignoring reality. But the latest insanity has me totally stumped. Perhaps a MAGA-hat-wearing devotee can explain it to me.
How is it possible that two weeks ago, Mitch McConnell said he was “not impartial” on Trump’s impeachment trial, and was “coordinating with the White House,” and yet took an oath on Jan. 16 to “be impartial”?
Was he lying then or lying now? Is there an explanation that eludes me other than “So he lies and is a perjurer, what of it?”?
How does Trump’s cult rationalize this? My curiosity is killing me.
BART CENTRE
P.O. Box 329, Langdon
