Republicans, led by Mr. Trump, made the health of the nation a political issue.

The mayor’s deciding vote was political.

It was him saying: “I’m a good boy, I’m with you guys.”

His decision was partisan is what I’m saying.

A vote in favor of masks would have been a vote saying: “I want this disease to go away too, and I care about the health of the people.”

His vote said: “I’m a good partisan soldier.”

DAVID CRAWFORD

Keene