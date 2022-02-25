Mayor played along with GOP, Trump, by David Crawford Feb 25, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Republicans, led by Mr. Trump, made the health of the nation a political issue.The mayor’s deciding vote was political.It was him saying: “I’m a good boy, I’m with you guys.”His decision was partisan is what I’m saying. A vote in favor of masks would have been a vote saying: “I want this disease to go away too, and I care about the health of the people.”His vote said: “I’m a good partisan soldier.”DAVID CRAWFORDKeene Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Republicans Vote Mayor Trump Politics David Crawford Deciding Vote People Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAG: Man dies of multiple gunshot wounds in police encounter in WalpoleWinchester officer surrenders police certification, leaves departmentMarlborough man on the cusp of homecoming after severe case of COVID-19First-alarm fire damages Keene home early Saturday'You have to move on': Thus, a more modest Wright estate in Keene is going on the marketJaffrey man held without bail on attempted murder, kidnapping chargesCity Council rescinds Keene mask mandate, as Hansel casts tie-breaking votePost-mandate, Keene merchants' masks rules run the gamutLocal discovery of rare Ouija board variation opens portal to the pastKilkenny Pub in Keene reopens after brief code-related closure Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.