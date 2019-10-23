We have a man who ran for president who was reviled by a large segment of the population before the election. His political opponent stated time and again that the election of this individual would destroy our country; that the supporters of this candidate were by people who were demented and of horrible character. When he did get elected, people within the government tried to immediately undermine his administration. Family member turned against family member. ... His personal appearance was insulted.
That was when Abraham Lincoln was sworn in as president and what happened during his time in the presidency. He turned out to be one of the most important presidents in American history.
Only time and history looked back on him and his policies and could see he made America great (again)!
FRANK BARSTOW
149 Upper Headlands Road
Winchester
