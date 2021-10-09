I was reading the letter from Toby Tousley (“Math fails to show story’s main claim,” Oct. 5) about the math not adding up. I also found it interesting that someone had to clarify his letter.
How about the two articles in the July 17/18 Sentinel weekend edition. One article stated that virtually all COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are now occurring among unvaccinated individuals. Another article, in that same paper, stated that 79 vaccinated Massachusetts residents have died from COVID-19.
We are paying attention to the math and it doesn’t add up.
PAULINE VERVILLE
Keene
