The PLD committee of the Keene City Council has voted 5-0 to recommend a mandatory face mask ordinance in Keene.
This is good news. We also need to immediately extend the ordinance to include our public gathering areas and shared community spaces, such as Railroad Square, Ashuelot River Park and our downtown sidewalks.
The cities in our nation that have already done this are leading the way in mitigating the spread of the virus. Keene needs to join their ranks and be at the forefront of protecting our citizens.
ROGER WEINREICH
P.O. Box 220
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.