Regarding recent letters about wearing face masks ...

It’s true that they will not provide much, if any, protection for the wearer. Why use one then? It’s simple; the use of face covering may help reduce the likelihood of YOU spreading the virus to others.

Though small, the coronavirus is suspended in water droplets as you breath, talk, sing, cough and sneeze. Some of the water droplets get held up by the mask.

For CDC recommendations: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/about-face-coverings.html

MARK MEESS

59 Greenwood Ave.

Keene