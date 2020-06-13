Several readers have responded to my letter proposing that grocery stores set aside a specific hour for shoppers who refuse to wear masks (“Special shopping for stupid jerks,” May 18). Some claim that wearing masks serves no purpose. The arguments in these letters demand a response.
1. “Virus particles are too small to be blocked by these filters.” A virion is indeed very small: about 50 nanometers in length. It won’t be blocked by any of the filters being used by either shoppers or by doctors and nurses. Luckily, most virions are expelled from the asymptomatic person inside water particles. Whether droplets or vapor, those are big enough to be stopped.
2. “Masks let a lot of water vapor/virus through.” The goal of masks is to cut down on — not eliminate — the transfer of the disease. (It would be great if we could eliminate it, but we don’t know how to, yet.) If we reduce the transfer so that each infected person infects at most one other person, the virus will die out and we can return to normal. A mask that traps even 40 percent of the potentially virus-laden vapor helps do that. And if half of the vapor it doesn’t catch is slowed down and lands more quickly on the floor, that helps, too.
3. “Doctor Lisa Brousseau doesn’t believe masks make sense.” Dr. Brousseau has good credentials, and is retired. Her recommendations appear to be an extreme outlier in the United States medical community. The Centers for Disease Control, the Mayo Clinic and Dr. Fauci all had access to her views and concluded that wearing masks helps fight COVID.
4. “The World Health Organization recommends against the general public wearing masks.” I appreciate the urge to seek a global government solution, but we need to be a little careful here. The WHO perhaps has a focus on third-world countries whose own health agencies are under-resourced. In this case, the assessment of our own doctors should probably carry more weight.
Although I am a loyal subscriber to The Sentinel, a local newspaper’s Letters to the Editor section will not be the most reliable source for scientific and medical information. Those who are interested can find a more detailed, peer-reviewed, and footnoted survey of current medical and scientific conclusions at “Reducing Transmission of SARS-CoV-2” in Science, May 27, 2020.
MICHAEL LADAM
123 South Lincoln St.
Keene
