I disagree with Marshall Stanton (“Most masks only a feel-good item,” May 27) and Kenny Greatbatch (“Masks add to anxiety,” May 30-31) regarding the value of masks in reducing transmission of COVID-19 virus.
The cloth mask that I use prevents my cough or sneeze from spreading a cloud of virus into the air for several feet around me, carried by the momentum of air that I expel. The mask keeps my breath close to me.
Its purpose is to protect other people. If we all wear masks when appropriate, we thereby help to protect each other.
The concept of individual liberty and responsibility is fine as far as it goes, but it doesn’t go all that far: Without cooperative action and consideration for others we do not have the makings of a functional society.
JOHN MANN
35 Prentice Hill Road, Alstead
(This writer, a Democrat, represents Cheshire District 2 in the N.H. House.)
