Thank you, Marshall Stanton, for your letter of May 27 ("Most masks only a feel-good item"). It gives teeth to common sense and knowing that a COVID-19 virus is 120 nanometers in diameter. For perspective, a human hair is about 75,000 N.M., so 625 of the virus would fit on a cross section of a hair.
You poor folks wearing a bandana to cover your face look about as ridiculous as a cheep western cowboy outlaw. I sincerely hope Mr. Filiault reads your letter and doesn’t follow Nashua’s example. Why would we do anything to emulate Nashua?
And besides, where in the Constitution dose it give the government the power to dictate how I dress?
Lastly, I beg to differ that wearing a mask is a feel-good gesture; rather it adds to the panic, hysteria and anxiety of society in general.
KENNY GREATBATCH
98 Forest Ave.
Swanzey
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.