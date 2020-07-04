We are at war and masks are our best defense.
According to a recent World Health Organization study, even simple masks can reduce the wearers’ risk of infection by between 50 and 80 percent.
In some countries, masks have done more than just flatten the curve. They have demolished the curve.
Mask-wearing has been strong and consistent in both Hong Kong and Taiwan. These areas are more densely populated than the United States and have each had fewer than 10 coronavirus deaths.
Today, America registered 44,602 new coronavirus cases. This is a new single-day record high. In Florida and Texas, where governors have pushed for reopening, officials are reversing their stance and announcing that all bars should now close immediately.
The U.S. has only 4 percent of the world population, yet we now have 25 percent of the world’s coronavirus deaths. Let’s get our act together and wear our masks proudly.
In a gunfight, we would not hesitate to put on body armor if we had the chance.
ROGER WEINREICH
P.O. Box 220
Keene
