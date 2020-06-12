Yesterday, I thanked the woman who rang my purchases. That’s when I first noticed her face mask was not over her nose. I commented that it must be very stressful.
“Oh no, it’s not stressful at all! I feel very safe.”
That’s when the bright-red-lipsticked top lips popped out over her face mask.
I don’t know whether to laugh or cry.
I rode my bicycle this week. It was in the 80s that day. I made a few stops and wore my face mask. It was hot and uncomfortable. Thankfully, I don’t have asthma, need portable oxygen, or have other kinds of breathing disorders. I wore my face mask on the last part of my ride. It was harder to breathe through my sweat.
I have a city councilor who wants to impose fines of no more than $1,000 for not wearing face masks. He is using the model for a city that is 3.89 times more populated than mine ... a location considerably more congested, and with many more cases of COVID-19, than mine. We’ve been fortunate.
I believe in wearing face masks. I have a hard time with what I call “grandmother laws” — this is a state that mandates neither seatbelts for people over 18, nor motorcycle helmets.
In a time where so many are unemployed or have had to take pay cuts, the fine amount is absurd. I know reduced driving combined with the removal of parking meter fees downtown have hurt the city coffers, but this isn’t the way to recover those losses.
I have concerns that mandating over encouraging, considering orders and guidelines already mandate masks in specific settings, is going to bring out the oppositional defiance in some people. I have seen too many times when something becomes about power, no one wins.
I’m a registered voter. That’s where my own power lies.
With all this talk about face masks, if they’re effective or not, no one is reminding us to wash our hands.
The encounter I had yesterday ... the face mask was little more than an accessory, the consequences for others if she is asymptomatic contagious are astronomical. But ... she’s wearing a face mask. It would be as effective if worn on her elbow.
This is my own opinion, but you are welcome to share it. I still don’t know whether to laugh or cry. I’ll probably go paint.
Denise Violette
16 Gurnsey St., Apt. 2
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.