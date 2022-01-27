Last Friday I was removed from Keene Ice during my daughters’ high school hockey game because I was unable to wear a mask. As I sat in my truck shocked and disappointed that I would miss their game, I felt entirely powerless. I realized this was the second time in my life to feel this way.
In college, my early childhood instructor challenged her class to come up with a scenario that would allow us to experience life as some of our future students would. A fellow student and I chose to visit the mall and rent a wheelchair. Our initial curiosity was to see how difficult it would be to navigate through a mall at waist level with a bulky wheelchair. It was very difficult and eye opening, but it was not the greatest difficulty we faced as we experienced life in a wheelchair.
The most difficult part was not being seen anymore. I was a young, athletic woman, and nobody saw me anymore. I was invisible. No one made eye contact with me; boys didn’t turn their heads as I went by; store attendants avoided me. I felt entirely insignificant.
I felt that way again last Friday. I purposefully walk into games late and socially distance myself from others. Instead of feeling invisible like I did in the wheelchair, I feel like a giant blemish on someone’s face. Everyone notices I do not have a mask on. It is so much easier to blend in.
Because I cannot wear a mask right now, I feel anxiety every time I need to grocery shop. I have not been able to visit my favorite coffee shop with my daughters or sisters for a delicious empanada (Brewbaker’s I miss you).
My daughter was nominated for Athlete of the Week for a hat trick she got ... during the hockey game I missed.
I am deeply concerned there are other families alienated because of an inability. Keene, we need to pause and decide if this is the kind of community we are fostering. The Americans with Disabilities Act was enacted to protect us by law. That law cannot protect me from feeling ostracized. That kindness comes from those I interact with.
This experience has challenged me to take a look at my community and ask, “How can I improve acceptance for families and individuals unable to navigate this “new normal?”
