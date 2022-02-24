My thanks to Mayor Hansel and the seven city councilors who voted to repeal Keene’s indoor mask mandate at their Feb. 17 meeting.
This vote is reflective of our being in a much different place vis-à-vis the pandemic than we were two years ago, when mask mandates first gained traction. These differences, including the widespread availability of vaccines and more information being known about COVID-19, necessitate government restraint when it comes to restrictions.
Rather than requiring every business to follow the same standardized set of masking rules, it is far more appropriate for the City Council to leave those types of customer-conduct decisions up to the proprietors themselves.
If customers are uncomfortable in stores with mask mandates, they don’t have to shop there; similarly, if customers are uncomfortable in stores with mask mandates, they don’t have to shop there. Either way, store policy will be set by the store and adapt as needed based on customer feedback and behavior — without government in the middle.
The repeal will also encourage Keene State College students, burdened by mask mandates in most on-campus settings, to patronize the downtown, knowing they won’t face the same regulations.
Overall, this vote is a win for Keene’s businesses and residents, and for good government as a whole.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.