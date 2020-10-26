I am pleased to vote for Pat Martin for Cheshire District 11 state representative.
She is a tireless advocate for sustainable policy to meeting the climate crisis. She has a long history of leading local efforts toward clean energy as the chair of the Rindge Energy Commission and member of several regional environmental groups.
Her compassion and approachability allows her to connect with people of differing points of view, and you can count on her to be truthful and transparent.
With her years of testifying in Concord and educating legislators on the health, safety, and economic benefits of clean energy policy for New Hampshire, she will be ready to lead with much experience under her belt.
I hope Rindge and Fitzwilliam voters will join me in sending Pat Martin to Concord.
LYNN MERLONE
28 Jowders Cove Road
Rindge
