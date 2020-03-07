Mike Bloomberg said when he was in college at 19, he wasn’t responsible enough to have a gun and doesn’t know anyone at 19 who is. What a strange statement!
I am aware of a great many men and women who would remember 19 years of age quite differently than Mike Bloomberg does. Over the years, some of them grew old rather quickly in exotic places like Gettysburg, Antietam, Belleau Wood, Verdun, The Marne, Normandy, Monte Cassino, Iwo Jima, Tarawa, Guadalcanal, the Chosin Reservoir, Incheon, La Drang, Khe Sanh, Kandahar, Baghdad and Fallujah.
When an individual like Mike Bloomberg can’t seem to remember his own country’s history, it makes me wonder what factual reserve he draws upon to make decisions. A great many decisions and sacrifices associated with those decisions were critical to the building our country. Mike Bloomberg seems to be unaware that comparatively few of those decisions were made in the board rooms lining Wall Street.
The men and women who serve in our armed forces and our veterans seem to have been completely eliminated from the courses Mike Bloomberg took in college. Shame on Mike Bloomberg and shame on the colleges he attended.
Respectfully yours,
BOB COLLINSWORTH
P.O. Box 119, Harrisville
