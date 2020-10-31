As a truck driver, I’m sure if I had an accident and killed 225,000 people I’d be fired. If I disregarded a subpoena or failed to appear in court I’d be jailed.
We are not “rounding the turn.” There will not be a Republican health-care plan in two weeks. Putin is not our friend. Military personnel are not losers. Mexicans are not rapists and murderers.
Trump should be fired for so many reasons I couldn’t possibly name them all in this letter.
STEVE ZIELONKO
103 Brattleboro Road
Hinsdale
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.