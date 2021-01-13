The people leaving threats of violence on the Troy select board’s email and voicemail are no better than the protesters who stormed the U.S. Capitol.
It appears that many people need a civics lesson on the U.S. Constitution, including the First Amendment (Mr. Ellis has a right to peacefully express his opinion), and the Twelfth (electors appointed by each state shall vote for president, and the president of the Senate — the vice president of the U.S. — shall open those votes, which shall be counted.)
DEBORAH HUTCHINGS
Walpole
