As I was thinking about what Andrew Maneval will bring to the state House as a representative, I looked up the definition of what it means to “represent” — “to stand or act for another or others.” I believe that Andrew is running for N.H. House in Cheshire District 14 to stand up for the interests and well-being of all of his constituents. I trust him to do so with great vision and integrity.
Andrew has served in a number of roles in our town of Harrisville, including as selectman. He does his homework thoroughly, listens to all points of view, and helps achieve solutions that work for everyone. As a professional mediator with many years of experience, he’s really good at bringing people together.
Andrew appreciates what makes New Hampshire a wonderful state in which to live and work; yet, he’s also committed to going to Concord to find ways to do better on a variety of issues such as the environment, jobs and the economy, education and health care.
The last definition I came across of “represent” was the slang: Represent! That one word is used to say that someone performs a task or duty admirably, serves as an outstanding example, and is a good example to the others of your group or in your position.
Andrew Maneval. Represent.
LAURIE KATZ
627 Chesham Road
Harrisville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.