I am proud to endorse Andrew Maneval as our next New Hampshire state representative for the Cheshire County District 9 seat, which includes the communities of Jaffrey, Dublin, Harrisville and Roxbury.
Andrew has a unique combination of a strong intellect and common sense that allows him to address the many important issues that face our region. He will stand up for quality education and against defunding our public schools. Andrew trusts women to make their own reproductive decisions. He knows the time is now to address the real effects of climate change and provide equal opportunity for everyone, not just those at the top.
My friend Andrew is a person of integrity, with empathy and compassion for others. And he has a proven record of listening to many sides of an issue when making decisions that affect people’s lives, whether as a leader in his community or his professional work.
After having served 10 years in the N.H. Senate, I can say with great confidence that Andrew Maneval is the kind of leader that we need today to represent us in the N.H. Legislature. He will serve as a great public servant committed to working for all of the people he represents.
Vote for Andrew Maneval in the special election on Tuesday, Oct. 26.
MOLLY KELLY
Harrisville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.