Andrew Maneval of Harrisville is running for the N.H. House in District 9 to fill the seat vacated by the late Rep. Douglas Ley. District 9 includes the towns of Dublin, Harrisville, Jaffrey and Roxbury. The general election is on Oct. 26.
Andrew, trained as a lawyer, has worked as an executive for a large firm and now runs his own local company as an arbitrator, mediator, and a financial and insurance industries consultant. In Harrisville, he has served on the select board and the planning board. He was the emergency management director and the chairman of the Harrisville Broadband Committee. He also served on the volunteer fire department, as well as the boards of many nonprofit organizations.
Check out his website (andrewmaneval.com), which describes his background as well as his progressive and well-developed positions on the environment, education, healthcare, climate change, etc.
As a Cheshire County commissioner, I am looking forward to working with Andrew in his projected new role as member of the Cheshire Delegation, which meets with the county government on a quarterly basis to review the county budget and areas of mutual concern.
Andrew Maneval deserves your vote on the Oct. 26 special election.
BOB ENGLUND
Munsonville
