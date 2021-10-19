We in this area have been blessed to have had two outstanding state legislators in Dick Ames and Doug Ley. They both worked tirelessly for the New Hampshire family. With Doug’s sudden passing, there is now a vacancy that needs to be filled with someone who shares Doug’s vision for making life better for all Granite Staters.
Andrew Maneval is my choice on Oct. 26. He is the best qualified candidate running because he has years of experience in local politics, the expertise to offer common sense solutions to our state’s issues and the ability to listen and work with everyone. There can be no better candidate to continue Doug Ley’s legacy.
BRUCE FOX
Dublin
