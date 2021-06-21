The recent Sentinel article about Sen. Kahn’s proposed Senate Bill 147 to make FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) a graduation requirement has me wondering what he and those supporting this are thinking.
In typical government overreach fashion, how can it be considered necessary to make the completion of this form, which my education friends tell me is crazy confusing and complicated in the first place, a prerequisite for graduation when it has no relationship in any manner to the required academic course load? Shouldn’t graduation be a simple question of whether the required classes were completed successfully?
I happen to believe that students and families should be left alone from bureaucratic dictates like this and are smart enough to figure out on their own what their future plans might require. Forcing this on students and families who have no intent on further education at that time is just absurd. The bill proposes either completing the form or providing a signed waiver stating your choice not to. I assume lacking both of these results in no graduation? Where in this crazy legislation does it say what penalty the school and guidance offices will pay if they fail to make the form available? Canceled counselors maybe?
This has that horrible power stench of one elitist group imposing their will on another group with just another law. Comply or be punished.
Could this be the same party that widely thinks people of color are incapable of acquiring proper identification to vote so let’s just not require voter ID? Could this be the same party that advocates for defunding police then wonders why violent crime rates have skyrocketed in all communities that were foolish enough to do so? Could this be the same party who can’t seem to understand that defunding police very disproportionately harms people of color?
Please, Gov. Sununu: Should this bill reach your office, shred it immediately.
MICHAEL BLAIR
Keene
