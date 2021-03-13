There is a photo of Donald Trump looking at himself in a mirror held up by an aide. That is Donald Trump and why he’s a failure. That’s all he ever sees.

Not for a moment does he see the family at the border seeking a better life, not for a moment does he see people suffering and dying from a virus, not for a moment does he see racial and economic injustice, not for a moment does he see climate catastrophe, not for a moment does he see he lost the election.

But for all time and circumstance, he sees what’s reflected back from the mirror.

JACK COEY

Keene