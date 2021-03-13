There is a photo of Donald Trump looking at himself in a mirror held up by an aide. That is Donald Trump and why he’s a failure. That’s all he ever sees.
Not for a moment does he see the family at the border seeking a better life, not for a moment does he see people suffering and dying from a virus, not for a moment does he see racial and economic injustice, not for a moment does he see climate catastrophe, not for a moment does he see he lost the election.
But for all time and circumstance, he sees what’s reflected back from the mirror.
JACK COEY
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.