Michael Blair (“Biden’s border, Afghan debacles,” Sept. 28) writes that Joe Biden’s “policy would basically be open borders and he’s outdone himself for sure.”
And then, one paragraph later, we are told that migrants “are being offered little or no humane assistance aside from bottled water and living in utter squalor.”
Can both assertions be true?
In another letter (“Joe Biden as ‘The Apprentice’? He’s fired,” Oct. 7), Fred Ward evaluates Joe Biden’s first year in office by making a series of claims. No effort is made to prove these claims to be true.
This sort of letter may feel good to write, but that is the extent of its value. It is time to think things through, to take opposing views seriously and solve problems.
TOM REISH
Westmoreland
