For 71 consecutive Saturdays, vigilists have stood along Routes 101 and 202 with their signs. While the words may differ, the underlying message does not. Black Lives Matter. All lives cannot matter until all lives matter.
On our state and federal levels, our legislators are also standing — figuratively speaking; their signs are their passed legislation and pending bills.
This is not about partisan politics. The message beneath these bills and laws is far more foundational. On a deeper level, it is about what it means to be a democracy — the way in which decisions are made and the distribution of resources.
In the past we narrowed that definition of democracy through legislation determining who could and who couldn’t vote. And that gets us to an even deeper level of viewing current actions of our elected officials. It involves a philosophical issue about humanity. Who is fully human (rather than just 3/5 human)? What is the nature of being human? Do all humans have the right to advocate for what is best for them? Can humans be trusted to act for the good of all or just for themselves?
These are the questions underlying the issues of alleged voter and election fraud and laws being passed around an issue that has not been proven to have merit in the recent elections.
These are the questions underlying work being done on redistricting. It is about who can be trusted, who counts, and therefore who gets to vote.
Educate yourselves about the proposed Freedom to Vote Act (a compromise bill replacing the For The People Act) and share your views with our U.S. senators.
Attend the public hearings hosted by the N.H. House special committee on redistricting, which is using 2020 census data to determine our voting districts.
Stand up. Speak out.
HARRIET DiCICCO
Hancock
