I urge Gov. Sununu and Secretary of State Gardner to ensure that every eligible vote is counted before certifying the election results this November. I ask all candidates for office to declare victory only when all votes have been counted.
The pandemic has led to many Americans voting by mail, so it may take longer to count every vote. However, when we take the time to count and verify every ballot, it is a sign that our democracy is working, even if it means we may not know the results of the election on Nov. 3.
This election season, patience is a virtue. No elected officials from either party should rush to make any announcements about election results until every vote is counted. The right to vote is fundamental to our democracy. Election officials have a duty to ensure that every voice is heard by counting every eligible vote before certifying the election results.
It is the duty of all who cherish democracy to ensure that all eligible citizens are afforded the opportunity to vote and have their vote counted.
Let us all insist on a free and fair election.
Sincerely,
DAVID BLAIR
