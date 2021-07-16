Hydroelectric companies are required to provide recreation amenities as mitigation for using the public’s water to generate power. The Wilder, Bellows Falls and Vernon dams in Vermont and New Hampshire, and the Northfield Mountain Pumped Storage Project and Turners Falls Dam in Massachusetts are renewing their operating licenses under the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). Later this summer, the public will have an opportunity to comment on these licenses that will impact more than 175 miles of the Connecticut River for the next 40-50 years.
Recreation impacts include the barrier a dam represents to boating, water fluctuations upstream and rapid changes in velocity of flows downstream of facilities, diverting most of the river through a canal, and the creation of lakes upstream of a dam. Under the Federal Power Act, FERC is required to give “equal consideration” to non-development interests, including “protection of recreational opportunities.” Hydro companies need to address these impacts on recreation while also updating their recreation offerings to reflect current needs and desires.
Some of Great River Hydro’s current recreation offerings, like the viewing windows at fish ladders, or sites like Herrick’s Cove or Governor Hunt Recreation area, were required as part of their last relicensing process more than 40 years ago. As their new licenses are being finalized this year, it is time to ensure the recreational amenities we want developed to support our local economies for the next 50 years are built-in to the new licenses. The public deserves more than meager recreation improvements.
Great River Hydro claims they invested $170,015 in recreation amenities at the Wilder, Bellows Falls and Vernon facilities in 2014 and $65,500 at all three in 2008, based on federal filings. But, in a March filing to FERC, they are proposing to invest an average of only $58,575/year over the next 40 years. This is less than what they claim they have been investing under the previous license and amounts to .02 percent of their stated 2016 revenue of $27.9 million.
Everyone who cares about recreation on and along the Connecticut River needs to get involved to speak up for the river this year. Insist that FirstLight and Great River Hydro make significant investments in recreation for the current and future uses of the river, for the entire 40–50-year life of their new licenses. Learn more at www.ctriver.org/hydropower and speak up at www.PowerOfWater.fish
KATHY URFFER
Brattleboro
