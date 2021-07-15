My granddaughter is growing up in a biracial family that includes a same-sex marriage. This is something unthinkable and impossible when I was a boy.
When I was a boy, Black people weren’t even in your neighborhood, never mind your house. Homosexuals were invisible. How can it be otherwise that she’ll be more accepting and tolerant of those different from her than I ever was or could be?
Who is the most fortunate? That seems obvious. The world can’t help being a better place. Change is the law of life. Peace.
JACK COEY
Keene
