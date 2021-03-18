There are several things I should write about, but I can’t remember them all. I’m 74.
I would like, however, to comment about the COVID immunization computer program offered by the state.
We who are not very computer literate should not have to follow such confusing instructions on how to register and get appointments for our COVID shots. Why should we have to use Google Chrome to make these appointments? Why not make it easier for those who are not as computer literate as the younger folks and just leave it within Windows 10, which is what most of us use?
You have made it so difficult for us to make the appointments. I finally spent 40 minutes on speaker phone to get our appointment. By the way, I fully agree with the letter writer who addressed the issue of charter schools. Why the heck should my taxes go to fund private schools that my grandkids could never afford?
BRUCE CUDD, Alstead
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.