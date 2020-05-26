Mail-in voting is much in the news these days, but it has a basic problem, which is lack of voter verification.
When I go to my polling place to vote, I am required to produce a valid identification showing who I am. This guarantees that my vote is not fraudulent and assures an honest election. There is no such safeguard with mail-in ballots.
I don’t want my vote canceled by a fraudulent ballet. Mail-in voting is an invitation to election mischief.
LEO PLANTE
115 Chestnut Hill Road, Dublin
