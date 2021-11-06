To the People of the Monadnock Region:
We, as faith leaders, are committed to our ethic of service and care to the people of the Monadnock Region and beyond. We represent a great diversity in our faith traditions, yet we are all in agreement about this one thing: Vaccines are our most effective way of slowing and stopping the spread of the COVID-19 virus. We are grateful for the gift of a vaccine, and choosing to be vaccinated is a way of demonstrating our concern and care for our neighbors. In all of our faith traditions we are instructed to put others above ourselves and love over fear.
When the pandemic began, we saw many moments of deep concern for one another as people looked out for their neighbors and expressed gratitude for those serving others. Those moments exemplify the goodness of community when we lead with love, compassion and a commitment to looking out for each other. Getting vaccinated is a way to continue to express that same love and care for our neighbors.
We live in deeply divided times, and it will take significant work to heal the brokenness that has polarized us. We do this work best when we love and serve one another. If you are hesitant about the vaccine, we invite you to reach out to us to work through the tough questions. As people of faith and as community members, may we support vaccination efforts and get vaccinated as a sign of our love and concern for one another.
For more information and to learn where to receive the vaccine, please visit https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.
THE VEN. DEREK SCALIA
Archdeacon of the Episcopal Church of New Hampshire
Also: Rabbi Daniel Aronson; the Rev. Cynthia Bagley, The United Church of Christ in Keene; Pastor Eliot Fay, Nelson Congregational Church UCC; the Rev. Michael F. Hall, Keene Unitarian Universalist Church; Tom Julius, Monadnock Interfaith Project; Pastor Traceymay Kalvatis, Dublin Community Church; Pastor Mike Kennedy, Keene Church of the Nazarene; the Rev. Mark Koyama, United Church of Jaffrey, United Church of Christ; Pastor Richard Malmberg, First Congregational Church of Walpole, United Church of Christ; the Rev. Scott Masters, United Methodist Church, Southwest New Hampshire; the Rev. Elsa H. Worth, St. James Episcopal Church in Keene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.