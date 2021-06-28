As county administrator for Cheshire County, I want to acknowledge last Monday, June 21, as Child Tax Credit Awareness Day.
The COVID-19 pandemic has upended communities and families for over a year and it’s important that the recovery effort corresponds with that vast need. Families that were struggling prior to the COVID-19 pandemic were often unable to cope with the sweeping changes made by governments, businesses and service providers. COVID-19 forced many families that existed precariously close to the poverty threshold into total austerity.
To mitigate some of these harms, Congress passed the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) — which was signed into law by President Biden on March 11, 2021. Among the stimulus checks, vaccine funding and investments into local governments, ARPA also expands the Child Tax Credit.
Sens. Hassan and Shaheen have consistently advocated for the expansion of this tax credit, and — with the help of Congresswoman Kuster and Congressman Pappas — eligible New Hampshire families can benefit by up to $3,600 per child.
The Child Tax Credit will be sent to over 39 million households/families with an estimated 65 million children benefiting. Specifically:
Families will receive $250 for each child between the ages of 6-17;
Families will receive $300 for each child under the age of 6;
Monthly payments will begin in three weeks, on July 15; and
These payments will continue throughout the year.
This significant investment from ARPA to America’s families is predicted to cut child poverty in half, substantially reduce income inequality, and help bridge the racial wealth gap. There is still so much work to be done; indeed, President Biden is currently proposing that these tax credits extend for an additional five years but Cheshire County is better off due to our federal delegation’s diligence in passing the American Rescue Plan and the county looks forward to the delegation’s success with future legislation.
Sincerely,
CHRISTOPHER C. COATES
Cheshire County Administrator
Keene
