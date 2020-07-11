As we sign up for absentee ballots and protest systemic racism standing 6 feet apart, we have few opportunities to hear directly from candidates.
I’m sharing what I learned from/about New Hampshire gubernatorial candidate Andru Volinsky at the Peterborough Mariposa Museum last fall, and from watching a video (neveragainactionnh.org) of his June 28 speech to a socially-distanced car rally at Strafford County jail in Dover protesting unsafe, indiscriminate, unnecessary ICE civil detention of immigrants (not criminally charged) held in close quarters during COVID-19.
Volinsky has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to social justice for vulnerable populations his entire working life. As a lawyer he successfully fought death penalty cases with the NAACP and sued the Manchester police for racial profiling over a decade ago.
He challenged inequitable school funding, arguing that children are entitled to state-funded public education as a fundamental constitutional right.
He is a careful steward of tax dollars, litigating against government overpayments, standing up for employee pensions and serving on the N.H. Executive Council since 2016.
At this critical moment, he has the depth of experience and the conviction to address systemic racial discrimination in immigration, policing and our legal system. I’m voting for him in the Sept. 8 Democratic primary and I encourage you to do the same.
JULIE ZIMMER
25 Vine St.
Peterborough
