The smooth competence and dedication of the election workers I observed in Stoddard this year were beyond impressive, and I have heard similar compliments from other towns.
Record turnout, lots of new voters, and especially handling 200 absentee ballots when the regular number is less than 20, keeping themselves safe when it wasn’t possible to enforce a mask mandate, preparing against rumors of disruption at the polls — there were lots of challenges.
I commend especially Karen Bell, the Stoddard town clerk, for putting in so many extra hours and thoughtful effort to make it all go so smoothly. Dan Eaton, our moderator, presided with impeccable fairness. And the other officials and workers equally ran a flawless process.
We should be thanking and applauding all of these people who make democracy work with their extraordinary effort, not casting stones.
JOYCE HEALY
750 Aten Road
Stoddard
