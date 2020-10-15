Rep. Paul Berch’s recent letter to the editor carefully ducks the N.H. House Democratic majority’s attempt — with his full support — to raise state taxes on Granite State families and businesses by over $600 million. In fact, his letter proves that the current Cheshire 1 state representatives are trying to hide the majority’s repeated votes to raise taxes from Cheshire voters.
Let me cite just three proposed state tax hikes pushed by the Democrats: House Bill 623 — $280 million; HB 686 — $150 million; and HB 712 — $168 million. In real numbers, the total tax hikes work out to about an extra $1,200 in taxes for every family in New Hampshire. These figures come from sitting members of the House, who know what these state tax bills would have cost taxpayers, had Gov. Sununu not vetoed them.
Reps. Berch, Lucy Weber, Michael Abbott, and Cathy Harvey of Cheshire 1 did nothing to stop the increased state tax burden. None of them spoke or voted against the proposed state tax hikes. Hinsdale, Chesterfield, Westmoreland and Walpole were voiceless in Concord. In effect, we had no one representing us.
I can understand why Rep. Berch and his running mates Reps. Weber, Abbott and Harvey don’t want to talk about the state tax hikes House Democrats tried to force upon us. They don’t want you to know what happened before you vote. So Berch tries to distract attention away from massive state tax hikes he voted for by touting his role on a county budget far smaller and less significant to taxpayers.
But the real problem is not just the Democrats’ lack of candor about what they tried to pull on state taxes this term. It’s what they will do next year, if re-elected. Based on the Democratic majority’s voting record, you can be sure they will try again to raise the same state taxes, if they keep a majority. A vote for the Democrat incumbents is a vote for higher state taxes.
It can be different, because you have a choice this Nov. 3. Whit Aldrich, Kate Day, Pete Benik and I will not only vote against all of these tax hikes, but we have pledged to vote against any income or sales tax proposed in Concord. You have a right to know before you vote where all the candidates stand on state tax hikes.
RICHARD MERKT
P.O. Box 292, Westmoreland
(This writer, a Republican, is a candidate for N.H. House in Cheshire District 1.)
